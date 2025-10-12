Juan Medina Unveils “Al Badawi Live Trio,” An Intimate Two-Guitar Cut From Debut Album Fugaz

Spanish guitarist-composer Juan Medina has released “Al Badawi Live Trio,” a stripped-back guitar version featuring Óscar Manzano on guitar and Poti Trujillo on percussion. The track appears on Fugaz (2025, Satélite K), his first guitar album, which gathers 10 compositions bridging flamenco, jazz, neo-soul, and world music.

Medina’s October 2025 tour stops in Seville, Badajoz, and Madrid with a program of original works that places his flamenco guitar in close dialogue with jazz.

Credits

Juan Medina: first guitar, composer

Óscar Manzano: second guitar

Poti Trujillo: percussion

Mixed and mastered by Juan Medina at La Luciérnaga Estudios, Mallorca

Guitars by Javier Castaño