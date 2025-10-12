Juan Medina Unveils “Al Badawi Live Trio,” An Intimate Two-Guitar Cut From Debut Album Fugaz

Spanish guitarist-composer Juan Medina has released “Al Badawi Live Trio,” a stripped-back guitar version featuring Óscar Manzano on guitar and Poti Trujillo on percussion. The track appears on Fugaz (2025, Satélite K), his first guitar album, which gathers 10 compositions bridging flamenco, jazz, neo-soul, and world music.
Medina’s October 2025 tour stops in Seville, Badajoz, and Madrid with a program of original works that places his flamenco guitar in close dialogue with jazz.
Credits
Juan Medina: first guitar, composer
Óscar Manzano: second guitar
Poti Trujillo: percussion
Mixed and mastered by Juan Medina at La Luciérnaga Estudios, Mallorca
Guitars by Javier Castaño