The cover for “Al Badawi / Live Trio” by Juan Medina shows a silhouetted tree with a bird perched on its branch against a dusky sky. The artist’s name and title appear in white text at the top left.
Music videos

Juan Medina Unveils “Al Badawi Live Trio,” An Intimate Two-Guitar Cut From Debut Album Fugaz

World Music Central News Room October 12, 2025 No Comments

Spanish guitarist-composer Juan Medina has released “Al Badawi Live Trio,” a stripped-back guitar version featuring Óscar Manzano on guitar and Poti Trujillo on percussion. The track appears on Fugaz (2025, Satélite K), his first guitar album, which gathers 10 compositions bridging flamenco, jazz, neo-soul, and world music.

Medina’s October 2025 tour stops in Seville, Badajoz, and Madrid with a program of original works that places his flamenco guitar in close dialogue with jazz.

Credits
Juan Medina: first guitar, composer
Óscar Manzano: second guitar
Poti Trujillo: percussion
Mixed and mastered by Juan Medina at La Luciérnaga Estudios, Mallorca
Guitars by Javier Castaño

Author: World Music Central News Room

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seven + 14 =