Alta Forma Returns With Trajectory: Big Ideas, Sharp Turns

Alta Forma – Trajectory (Timeless Momentum, 2025)

Innovative British progressive rock band Alta Forma reunites songwriter-collaborators JK Harrison, Todd Sucherman, and Antoine Fafard. These new sessions on Trajectory renew the memorable co-writing partnership built on exchange and revision. Bassist, guitarist, composer, and producer Antoine Fafard shared that Alta Forma remains his only project centered on writing for a vocalist. His superb solo albums are instrumental, and he characterizes the songwriting in this project as unusually collective, with each member reworking the others’ ideas to give shape to the final arrangements.

Musically, Trajectory brings together dazzling and imaginative jazz fusion bass, guitar and drums skill; elements of intricate and climactic progressive rock; and magnetic, warm-toned and beautifully crafted enchanting vocals. Meanwhile, the lyrics are intellectually engaging.

The band’s previous album was Spatium & Tempus (2021).

Musicians: JK Harrison on vocals and keyboards; Antoine Fafard on electric bass and guitars; and Todd Sucherman on drums and percussion.

Violins and viola on “I Gave My Life” and “Will You Be My Question?” by Garegin Kevnakszyan.

Cello on “I Gave My Life” by Mario Mortiz.

