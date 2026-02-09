A seascape at sunset fills the background, with dark clouds breaking to reveal light over distant rocky islands and calm water. Centered on top sits a metallic compass emblem that doubles as a stylized cross, marked with cardinal directions and circular geometric details. The band name “Alta Forma” arcs around the emblem. Along the bottom, the title Trajectory appears as spaced letters inside small compass-like circles, with the artists’ names, Antoine Fafard, JK Harrison, and Todd Sucherman, beneath it.
Album reviews

Alta Forma Returns With Trajectory: Big Ideas, Sharp Turns

Angel Romero February 9, 2026 No Comments

Alta Forma – Trajectory (Timeless Momentum, 2025)

Innovative British progressive rock band Alta Forma reunites songwriter-collaborators JK Harrison, Todd Sucherman, and Antoine Fafard. These new sessions on Trajectory renew the memorable co-writing partnership built on exchange and revision. Bassist, guitarist, composer, and producer Antoine Fafard shared that Alta Forma remains his only project centered on writing for a vocalist. His superb solo albums are instrumental, and he characterizes the songwriting in this project as unusually collective, with each member reworking the others’ ideas to give shape to the final arrangements.

Musically, Trajectory brings together dazzling and imaginative jazz fusion bass, guitar and drums skill; elements of intricate and climactic progressive rock; and magnetic, warm-toned and beautifully crafted enchanting vocals. Meanwhile, the lyrics are intellectually engaging.

The band’s previous album was Spatium & Tempus (2021).

Musicians: JK Harrison on vocals and keyboards; Antoine Fafard on electric bass and guitars; and Todd Sucherman on drums and percussion.

Violins and viola on “I Gave My Life” and “Will You Be My Question?” by Garegin Kevnakszyan.
Cello on “I Gave My Life” by Mario Mortiz.

Buy Trajectory.

Author: Angel Romero

Angel Romero y Ruiz has dedicated his life to musical exploration. His efforts included the creation of two online portals, worldmusiccentral.org and musicasdelmundo.com. In addition, Angel is the co-founder of the Transglobal World Music Chart, a panel of world music DJs and writers that celebrates global sounds. Furthermore, he delved into the record business, producing world music studio albums and compilations. His works have appeared on Alula Records, Ellipsis Arts, Indígena Records and Music of the World.
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

three × three =