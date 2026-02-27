Todd Albright Channels Pre-War Blues On New Slide Single

Todd Albright has released a new single, his slide guitar rendition of Paul Geremia’s “If That Woman’s Love Was Whiskey,” ahead of his upcoming album Blues For Dexter Linwood. The full record will be available April 17 on new Detroit label Misfortune Records.

The album features Albright’s masterful interpretations of pre-war folk and blues material associated with artists such as Blind Willie McTell, Blind Lemon Jefferson, Lead Belly, and Mississippi John Hurt. Charlie Parr produced the project, and Tom Herbers recorded it in mono with a single microphone.

Albright shared the track via Bandcamp and said he learned the song through repeated exposure to Geremia’s performances. “I saw him play it many times. It’s one of those songs that I didn’t so much learn as absorb,” Albright said.

Parr praised Albright’s focus and described the sessions as a search for the right approach. He said early attempts fell short of the energy they wanted, which led to a decision to record in mono. Parr also emphasized that the performances required minimal intervention once the setup matched Albright’s style.

Blues For Dexter Linwood is Albright’s fourth album. Albright has appeared at events such as AmericanaFest, SXSW (Third Man Records showcase), MerleFest, the Juke Joint Festival, the Luck Reunion, and Mile of Music Fest, and he has toured with Cedric Burnside, the Wood Brothers, and Dick Dale.

Albright traced his introduction to fingerstyle blues to first hearing John Lee Hooker and Dave Van Ronk, which he discovered through his local public library. He later moved to Detroit and rented a room in a house owned by a member of the Gories.