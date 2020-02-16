Passionate Boleros from Costa Chica

Various Artists – Mexico: The Best Boleros from Costa Chica

Various Artists – Mexico: The Best Boleros from Costa Chica (ARC Music, 2018)

The compilation Mexico: The Best Boleros from Costa Chica showcases the thriving bolero scene in the Costa Chica region of southern Mexico, in the Pacific Coast region. Boleros are passionate love songs that are popular throughout the Spanish-speaking world.

This anthology includes the finest artists from the region, including veteran performers as well as rising talent. It was originally curated by Mary Farquharson, one of the co-founders of Corasón Records, Mexico’s leading world music label. Corasón licensed it to Arc Records for international distribution.

Mexico: The Best Boleros from Costa Chica demonstrates Mexico’s musical hybridization, featuring Spanish guitar and poetic influences along with percussion that came from the Afro-Cuban tradition.

Mary Farquharson wrote the liner notes and the CD booklet includes the Spanish-language lyrics.

The lineup includes:

Pedro Torres set: Pedro Torres on vocals and guitar and Alberto Urbán on requinto.

Fidela Peláez set: Fidela Peláez on vocals; Celerino Jiménez on requinto; guitar; Jorge Jiménez on guitar; Javier Sosa on bongo; and César Adrián Reyes on electric bass.

Chogo Prudente set: Chogo Prudente on vocals and guitar; Héctor Diaz on lead guitar; Rai Jhalel Prudente on quijada de burro (ox jaw) and arcusa; and Anibal Cruz López on bongo.

Los Tres Amuzgos set: Elfego Torres on second voice and guitar; Miguel Castañeda on requinto and third voice; and Margarito Antonio on first voice and guitar.

Las Hermanas García (daughters of the great requinto player Mariano García): Celia García on first voice; Laura García on second voice and guitar; Mariano García on requinto and musical direction; and César Adrián Reyna on electric bass.

