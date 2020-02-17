Artist Profiles: Carla Pires

Carla Pires

Portuguese artists Carla Pires initiated her singing career in 1993. She participated in various musical projects, recording soundtracks and appeared as an actress in Portuguese TV series. For three years she played the role of young Amalia Rodrigues in the highly popular Portuguese musical about the iconic fado singer.

Carla Pires’ debut album was Ilha do meu fado, released in 2005. She started touring internationally in 2008, performing in France, Spain, Austria and Algeria. Since then, she has regularly toured abroad, presenting her music in Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

In 2012, Carlas Pires showcase at French world music showcase Babel Med Music in Marseilles.

In 2014, Carla Pires toured The Netherlands with a live show called Fado, a co-production between the Portuguese National Contemporary Ballet and the International Danstheater (Amsterdam). The show won the Audience Dance Award in 2014.

Her third album Aqui was dedicated to Lisbon and features a mix of fado, tando and samba.

Discography:

Ilha do meu fado (Ocarina, 2005)

Rota das Paixões (Ocarina/World Village, 2012)

Aqui (Ocarina, 2016)