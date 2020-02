Del McCoury Band

The Del McCoury Band will return to Pittsboro, North Carolina for his fifth performance at the Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival. The spring edition of the festival will take place May 7 – 10, 2020.

Other artist scheduled to perform include Donna the Buffalo, Rising Appalachia, Keller Williams, Driftwood, Dr. Bacon, Loamlands and 50 other acts.

More at Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival