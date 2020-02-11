Artist Profiles

Artist Profiles: RAM

Leave a comment
RAM horns – _Photo by David Gaar

RAM is a Haitian roots music ensemble from Port-au-Prince. The group’s name comes from the initials of its founder, songwriter, and lead male vocalist, Richard A. Morse.

Morse describes RAM’s music as “Vodoo rock ‘n’ roots.” Ram has become one of the leading acts in Haiti’s mizik rasin scene.

RAM’s vocalist Lunise

RAM was formed in 1990 by Richard A. Morse, his wife Lunise, and several folk musicians and dancers in Port-au-Prince. The group recorded its debut album in 1996.

The ensemble’s style includes traditional Vodoo lyrics and instruments, such as rara horns and petro drums together with rock. Ram’s songs include lyrics in Haitian Creole, French, and English.

Discography:

Aïbobo (Ciné , 1993)
Puritan Vodou (Delta Records, 1997)
Kite Yo Pale (Delta Records, 2002)
MadiGra (2003)
Le Jardin (Geronimo Records, 2003)
Manmanm Se Ginen (Willibelle Publishing, 2016)
August 1791 (Willibelle Publishing, 2018)

Author: Angel Romero

Angel Romero y Ruiz has been writing about world music music for many years. He founded the websites worldmusiccentral.org and musicasdelmundo.com. Angel is also co-founder of the Transglobal World Music Chart. Angel has also produced and remastered world music studio albums and compilations for labels such as Alula Records, Ellipsis Arts, and Music of the World.
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × 5 =