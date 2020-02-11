Artist Profiles: RAM

RAM horns – _Photo by David Gaar

RAM is a Haitian roots music ensemble from Port-au-Prince. The group’s name comes from the initials of its founder, songwriter, and lead male vocalist, Richard A. Morse.

Morse describes RAM’s music as “Vodoo rock ‘n’ roots.” Ram has become one of the leading acts in Haiti’s mizik rasin scene.

RAM was formed in 1990 by Richard A. Morse, his wife Lunise, and several folk musicians and dancers in Port-au-Prince. The group recorded its debut album in 1996.

The ensemble’s style includes traditional Vodoo lyrics and instruments, such as rara horns and petro drums together with rock. Ram’s songs include lyrics in Haitian Creole, French, and English.

Discography:

Aïbobo (Ciné , 1993)

Puritan Vodou (Delta Records, 1997)

Kite Yo Pale (Delta Records, 2002)

MadiGra (2003)

Le Jardin (Geronimo Records, 2003)

Manmanm Se Ginen (Willibelle Publishing, 2016)

August 1791 (Willibelle Publishing, 2018)