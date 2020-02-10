Festival International de Louisiane Reveals 2020 Lineup

Festival International de Louisiane has unveiled its 2020 performance lineup. The eclectic program includes Palestinian-Jordanian group 47 SOUL; French swamp-blues trio, Delgres; Acadian group Radio Radio; Five Alarm Funk of British Columbia; The Meditations from Jamaica; and transnational act Nomadic Massive. The festival will take place April 22 – 26, 2020 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

“I say this every year,” said 21-year Programming Director Lisa Stafford, “but there’s something for everyone — from the traditional Irish music of Doolin’, to the rural Puerto Rican music of La Raíz.“

“That’s all on the more traditional end of the spectrum,” Stafford continued, “but we also feature the more contemporary and innovative end of the spectrum with modern music the likes of 47 Soul, Nomadic Massive and up-and-coming Cuban superstar, Cimafunk.”

Lakou Mizik

Other acts scheduled to perform include Cuban soul band Cimafunk; Tuareg band Les Filles de Illighadad (Niger); Haitian bands RAM and Lakou Mizik; Moroccan-Canadian band Aryad; Natu Camera, of Guinea; Australian highland band The Waifs; and Sudanese artist Sinkane.

Festival 2020 also showcases some of the finest home-grown artists in Louisiana. Thursday night will feature a tribute to the late greats, international icons and Louisiana legends: Art Neville, Allen Toussaint and Dr. John. The tribute will include Marcia Ball, Ivan Neville, Jon “Papa” Gros, and David Torkanowsky — four piano legends.

Other regional acts include swamp pop act Warren Storm; bayou-blues guitarist Tab Benoit; Nathan and the Zydeco Cha-Chas; Cajun band The Daiquiri Queens; and The Haggard Bucks.

Lafayette artists include Brother Dege; Boma Bango, featuring members of The Revelers; Soul Creole, fronted by Corey Ledet and Louis Michot of Lost Bayou Ramblers; Jelly Toast, featuring Tiffany Lamson and Julie Odell; and more fan favorites.

Rising acts playing at the Festival for the first time include: The Good Dudes; indie-rock quartet, The Debtors; and disco, death-rock duo Sick Ride. 10-year-old Burke Riley and his quintet will also appear on stage at Scène des Jeunes and carry the torch of Cajun music forward in the footsteps of his father, Steve Riley.

headline photo: Festival International de Louisiane in 2019 – Photo by Cory James