“Ojos Malvados” Video from Buena Vista Social Club Singer Ibrahim Ferrer

Ibrahim Ferrer – Buenos Hermanos

World Circuit Records has released a video of the song titled “Ojos Malvados” from the original recording sessions of Buena Vista Social Club‘s celebrated vocalist Ibrahim Ferrer. The song was recorded during Ferrer’s Buenos Hermanos’ sessions.

“Ojos Malvados” appears on the upcoming Buenos Hermanos special edition reissue, set for release on February 28, 2020.

The reissue includes four previously unreleased tracks from the original sessions together with new artwork, photos and liner notes from producer Ry Cooder.

