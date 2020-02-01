Artist Profiles: Sinafi Trio

Sinafi

Sinafi was founded by three Greek female musicians who met in Istanbul, Turkey. The trio includes Fotini Kokkala on qanun; Marina Liontou on ud; and Elena Mudiri Hasiotou on vocals and percussion.

The trio sings stories of exile, separation, love, and joy in Turkish, Greek, Azerbaijani, Armenian, Kurdish and Syriac languages. Sinafi’s influences come from Cappadocia, Thrace, the Aegean sea and urban Istanbul as well.

The group released its debut album, “Iho” in 2019.

Discography:

Iho (Kalan, 2019)