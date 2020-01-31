Haitian Band Lakou Mizik Tops the Transglobal World Music Chart for February 2020

The album HaitiaNola by celebrated Haitian band Lakou Mizik is the number one album in February according to the Transglobal World Music Chart.

Lakou Mizik – HaitiaNola – Cumbancha Aziza Brahim – Sahari – Glitterbeat Asmâa Hamzaoui & Bnat Timbouktou – Oulad Lghaba – Ajabu! Ballaké Sissoko & Baba Sissoko – Sissoko & Sissoko – Homerecords. be Petroloukas Halkias & Vasilis Kostas – The Soul of Epirus – Artway-Technotropon Naïssam Jalal – Om al Aagayeb – Les Couleurs du Son Roberto Fonseca – Yesun – Mack Avenue Tautumeitas – Dziesmas no Aulejas / Songs from Auleja – CPL Music Blato Zlato – In the Wake – Blato Zlato

10.V.A. – Kinshasa 1978 – Crammed Discs Sinafi Trio – Iho – Kalan Müzik Lankum – The Livelong Day – Rough Trade The Yandong Grand Singers – Everyone Listen Close / Wanp-Wanp Jangl Kap – Pan The Garifuna Collective – Aban – Stonetree Mamadou Kelly – Les Bateaux – Clermont Music Lina_Raül Refree – Lina_Raül Refree – Glitterbeat Gyedu-Blay Ambolley – 11th Street, Sekondi – Agogo Mah Damba – Hakili Kélé – Buda Musique Kefaya & Elaha Soroor – Songs of Our Mothers – Bella Union Kiki Varela – Vivencias en Clave Cubana – Origin

