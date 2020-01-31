Charts

Haitian Band Lakou Mizik Tops the Transglobal World Music Chart for February 2020

The album HaitiaNola by celebrated Haitian band Lakou Mizik is the number one album in February according to the Transglobal World Music Chart.

Lakou Mizik – HaitiaNola
  1. Lakou Mizik – HaitiaNola – Cumbancha
  2. Aziza Brahim – Sahari – Glitterbeat
  3. Asmâa Hamzaoui & Bnat Timbouktou – Oulad Lghaba – Ajabu!
  4. Ballaké Sissoko & Baba Sissoko – Sissoko & Sissoko – Homerecords. be
  5. Petroloukas Halkias & Vasilis Kostas – The Soul of Epirus – Artway-Technotropon
  6. Naïssam Jalal – Om al Aagayeb – Les Couleurs du Son
  7. Roberto Fonseca – Yesun – Mack Avenue
  8. Tautumeitas – Dziesmas no Aulejas / Songs from Auleja – CPL Music
  9. Blato Zlato – In the Wake – Blato Zlato
    10.V.A. – Kinshasa 1978 – Crammed Discs
  10. Sinafi Trio – Iho – Kalan Müzik
  11. Lankum – The Livelong Day – Rough Trade
  12. The Yandong Grand Singers – Everyone Listen Close / Wanp-Wanp Jangl Kap – Pan
  13. The Garifuna Collective – Aban – Stonetree
  14. Mamadou Kelly – Les Bateaux – Clermont Music
  15. Lina_Raül Refree – Lina_Raül Refree – Glitterbeat
  16. Gyedu-Blay Ambolley – 11th Street, Sekondi – Agogo
  17. Mah Damba – Hakili Kélé – Buda Musique
  18. Kefaya & Elaha Soroor – Songs of Our Mothers – Bella Union
  19. Kiki Varela – Vivencias en Clave Cubana – Origin

