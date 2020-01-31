Haitian Band Lakou Mizik Tops the Transglobal World Music Chart for February 2020

The album HaitiaNola by celebrated Haitian band Lakou Mizik is the number one album in February according to the Transglobal World Music Chart.
- Lakou Mizik – HaitiaNola – Cumbancha
- Aziza Brahim – Sahari – Glitterbeat
- Asmâa Hamzaoui & Bnat Timbouktou – Oulad Lghaba – Ajabu!
- Ballaké Sissoko & Baba Sissoko – Sissoko & Sissoko – Homerecords. be
- Petroloukas Halkias & Vasilis Kostas – The Soul of Epirus – Artway-Technotropon
- Naïssam Jalal – Om al Aagayeb – Les Couleurs du Son
- Roberto Fonseca – Yesun – Mack Avenue
- Tautumeitas – Dziesmas no Aulejas / Songs from Auleja – CPL Music
- Blato Zlato – In the Wake – Blato Zlato
10.V.A. – Kinshasa 1978 – Crammed Discs
- Sinafi Trio – Iho – Kalan Müzik
- Lankum – The Livelong Day – Rough Trade
- The Yandong Grand Singers – Everyone Listen Close / Wanp-Wanp Jangl Kap – Pan
- The Garifuna Collective – Aban – Stonetree
- Mamadou Kelly – Les Bateaux – Clermont Music
- Lina_Raül Refree – Lina_Raül Refree – Glitterbeat
- Gyedu-Blay Ambolley – 11th Street, Sekondi – Agogo
- Mah Damba – Hakili Kélé – Buda Musique
- Kefaya & Elaha Soroor – Songs of Our Mothers – Bella Union
- Kiki Varela – Vivencias en Clave Cubana – Origin
More at www.transglobalwmc.com