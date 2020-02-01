World Music Showcase Mundial Montréal 2020 Call for Artists

North American world music gathering Mundial Montréal encourages artists to submit an application to be considered for a 25-minute showcase performance at its 10th annual conference on November 17 – 20, 2020. The showcase program is very limited, around 30 slots.

The call for artists will be open from February 1st to April 1st, 2020.

To submit proposals, fill out the official form. An administrative fee of $45 Canadian dollars is required for each submission. This amount guarantees the consideration of applications by the programming team.

To apply, click on Mundial Montréal 2020 submissions.