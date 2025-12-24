Yule Log Polka: Karen Marshalsay’s Festive Harp Tune

Scottish harp musician and composer Karen Marshalsay has released “Yule Log Polka,” a new tune rooted in winter-season imagery and traditional repertoire.

Marshalsay wrote the piece during lockdown for a Winter Solstice concert streamed from her kitchen. She has described the yule log as a symbol of light and laughter through winter’s darkest nights, while also nodding to the modern chocolate cake version of the tradition.

The release opens with “Planxty Luchóg Beag,” which Marshalsay connects to a small visitor that appeared during a harpmaker’s exhibition and seemed drawn to the melody she was developing. Harp builder Kevin Harrington of Cork gave the tune its Irish title, according to Marshalsay.

“Yule Log Polka” appears as the first track on Marshalsay’s album Eadarainn a’ Chruit: Between Us The Harp.

Marshalsay specializes in Scottish harp traditions and performs on three Scottish harps, including gut- and wire-strung instruments and the baroque bray harp, known for its buzzing sitar-like tone.

Karen Marshalsay with four harps.

Her credits include work with Gaelic singer and piping authority Allan MacDonald, appearances connected to Edinburgh International Festival programming, and an invitation to Féile na Laoch in Cúil Aodha, Ireland. Marshalsay has also received composition commissions, held a composer-in-residence post with Harps North West (2016), and was inducted into the New Traditional School Collection curated by Edinburgh University (2024). Orchestrations of her music have been performed with the Russian String Orchestra, where she has also appeared as a featured soloist.

Her debut solo album, The Road To Kennacraig, came pout in 2019, produced by Robin Morton. The follow-up, Eadarainn a’ Chruit: Between Us The Harp, includes guest appearances by Alison Kinnaird, Allan MacDonald, and Irish musician Cathal McConnell. Marshalsay also performs with The Whistlebinkies and the Cathal McConnell Trio.