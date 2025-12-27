Timo Alakotila, Influential Finnish Folk Pianist and Composer

Timo Alakotila (born July 15, 1959) holds a position as one of Finland’s busiest, most versatile, and most in-demand musicians. He works primarily in the thriving contemporary folk music scene, but also steadily expanding into other areas such as jazz and western classical music.

His musical history dates back to 1982 in the small Ostrobothnian village of Kaustinen, where he began his folk music career as a harmonium player and founding member of the fiddle group JPP. This outstanding ensemble quickly established themselves as Finland’s most innovative folk group, thanks to the superb technical skills of its members, their captivating arrangements and original compositions by Timo and his colleague Arto Järvelä.

During their fifteen-year career, JPP recorded five albums, two of which, Devil’s Polska and Kaustinen Rhapsody, were released in North America on the Xenophile label. They toured worldwide, including Thailand, Egypt, North America, and throughout Scandinavia and Europe. Highlights of 1998 included recording their sixth album and an April appearance at the 11th Annual Old Settler’s Festival in Austin, Texas, alongside top American artists Béla Fleck, Jerry Douglas, Peter Rowan, Tony Rice, and Mollie O’Brien.

Ever eager to explore new avenues of musical expression, Timo engages in numerous other projects. He teaches composition and music theory at the Helsinki Pop & Jazz Conservatory while also serving as an instructor at the Sibelius Academy Folk Music Department, where he teaches improvisation, arranging, harmonium, and piano.

From 1994 to 1999, Timo was a member of Aldargaz, the ensemble led by one of Finland’s top contemporary accordionists, Maria Kalaniemi. As pianist, composer, and arranger for the group, Timo played an integral role in defining its concept and sound. The chemistry between him and Maria gave the band a highly sophisticated yet deeply personal style. Aldargaz’s success grew, with two albums to their credit. Their second album, Iho, was released worldwide (outside Finland by the Ryko/Hannibal label) to glowing reviews. Iho meant a major step forward for the ensemble, incorporating Timo’s intricate and emotionally compelling string and horn arrangements.

Aldargaz enjoyed a strong reputation in Finland and performed regularly. Abroad, they attracted significant attention with high-profile appearances. These included the Harbourfront Festival in Toronto, the Vienna Festival, and the 1997 Valo Festival at London’s Barbican Centre, where they performed at a private reception for the UK’s Queen Elizabeth and Finnish President Martti Ahtisaari.

Highlights for 1998 included recording a new album, major European performances such as a tour of Italy. Also appearances at Les Nuits Atypiques Festival in France and the Dranouter Festival in Belgium, and a concert with Irish group Altan at the Celtic Connections Festival in Glasgow.

Timo was also a member of two other groups: he played harmonium with the folk quintet Troka, whose album was released in North America on the NorthSide label, and piano with the ensemble Luna Nova, featuring vocalist Tellu Turkka.

He remains in high demand as an arranger for a variety of outside projects. Albums featuring his elegant arrangements include a Christmas recording by Värttinä sisters Sari and Mari Kaasinen, and releases by singer Hannu Ilmolahti with Järvelän Näppärit, as well as concert performances by the string sextet Feeniks. Timo is also a respected producer, having produced several Finnish folk albums, including those by Aldargaz, Tallari, and Loituma.

Timo put together an ambitious project called Folkmoods West, an extended four-part work for big band, string orchestra, guitars, and accordion, featuring his own compositions and arrangements. The work was successfully performed twice in Finland, first in Vaasa, then in 1996 before a sold-out crowd in Helsinki, to enthusiastic critical acclaim. Featured performers included the acclaimed UMO Jazz Orchestra, the 14-piece JPP String Orchestra, guitarists Jarmo Saari and Petri Hakala, pianist Seppo Kantonen, and accordionist Minna Luoma. Folkmoods West made a third appearance in Helsinki at the Savoy Theatre in April 1998 as part of the “Sirpalesinfonia” (Shattered Symphony) contemporary composers concert series, where Timo was a featured artist.

Timo Alakotila and accordionist Johanna Juhola released Amicum in 2023, their second collaboration. The title of the album means friend and was taken from an Alakotila’s composition, dedicated to the young folk violinist Veera Kuisma.

Johanna and Timo shared: ”Our first album focused on improvisation in a Finnish folk style. Vapaassa tilassa was released in 2007, when improvised solos were still quite scarce in folk recordings. Guests on that recording were Aili Ikonen, Jouni Järvelä, Pekka Kuusisto, Roger Tallroth and Petri Hakala, and together we explored the possibilities of folk music improvisation”. This time, the duo recorded as a duo.

Amicum includes compositions by both instrumentalists, along with traditional folk tunes, and improvisations based around them. Johanna Juhola conveyed: “I originally composed quadrille “Lupa tanssia” (Permission to Dance) and schottische “Kolmiaskel” (Three steps) in 2020 for a folk-dance work by the Polskatroikka group, that aimed to dismantle the traditional gender roles of folk dance and give everyone permission to dance with whomever they want. Rauhan Polska (Polska of Peace) was written for a charity event for Ukraine called Rauhan katrilli (Peace Quadrille), organized by folk dancers and musicians in spring 2022.”

Regarding his own compositions, Timo explained: “The tune “Vesi” (Water) is the last part of a violin concerto I originally composed for the Norwegian Ragnhild Furebotten in 2015. The famous Barokksolistene and Helge Norbakken from Norway, and Roger Tallroth from Sweden also played at the premiere in Bodø. “Ground Tangue” is a combination of two sections of the piece “Tangato Grosso”. I composed this work for the wonderful Guardia Nueva in 2009″.

The traditional melodies “Polska från Sexdrega” and “Siliavalssi”(Silia Waltz) are from Kaustinen and have been in the duo’s repertory since the very beginning, initially as teaching material, later in concerts, and then also on the album. The influences of the musical tradition from western Finland inspired graphic designer Paula Susitaival. The singular figure on the cover of the album is taken from the pocket of a regional dress from Viljakkala.

Selected Discography:

With JPP:

Laitisen Mankeliska (Olarin Musiikki, 1986)

JPP (Olarin Musiikki, 1988)

I’ve Found a New Tango (Olarin Musiikki, 1990)

Pirun Polska – Devil’s polska (Olarin Musiikki, 1992)

Kaustinen Rhapsody (Olarin Musiikki/Green Linne/Xenophile, 1994)

With Maria Kalaniemi & Aldargaz:

Maria Kalaniemi (Olarin Musiikki / Xenophile, 1992)

Iho (Olarin Musiikki / Ryko-Hannibal, 1995)

With Troka:

Troka (Olarin Musiikki / North Side) 1994

With Sari & Mari Kaasinent:

Can We Begin Christmas Now? (Mipu Music, 1993)

Hannu Ilmolahti & Järvelän Näppärit:

Kuolemattomat Kupletit (Olarin MusiikkD 1994)

Suomalaisia Kansanlauluja (More On, 1996)

Solo and collaborations:

Maria Kalaniemi / Timo Alakotila – Ambra (Amigo, 2001)

Karen Tweed & Timo Alakotila – May Monday (Fyasco Records, 2001)

Timo Alakotila, Karen Tweed – Midnight (May Monday Adventures, 2007)

Timo Alakotila, Johanna Juhola – Vapaassa Tilassa (Texicalli Records, 2007)

Timo Alakotila, Vox Artis*, Johanna Juhola, Ollitapio Lehtinen – Konsertto Melodiabassoharmonikalle Ja Kamariorkesterille / Concerto Grosso

(Impala, 2008)

Terhi Puronaho & Timo Alakotila – Aatos (Sibelius Academy Folk Music Recordings, 2008)

Anna-Karin Korhonen & Timo Alakotila – Koralli (Sibelius Academy Folk Music Recordings, 2010)

Maria Kalaniemi & Timo Alakotila – Åkerö (Åkerö, 2011)

Lumikki Ja Seitsemän Kääpiötä (Åkerö, 2014)

Sunniva Brynnel & Timo Alakotila – Duo (Rosanna Records AB, 2016)

Timo Alakotila & Piano (Åkerö/Sibelius Academy Folk Music Recordings, 2016)

Karen Tweed, Timo Alakotila – Midsummer May Monday (Åkerö Records, 2017)

Tellu Turkka & Timo Alakotila – Luurankonainen (Sibelius-Akatemian Kansanmusiikin Osasto, Seita Music, 2018)

Timo Alakotila, Markus Räsänen, Elias Frigård – Influences (Alakotila / Räsänen / Frigård, 2019)

Hannu Kella & Timo Alakotila – Mingled Years (Keino Production, 2019)

Timo Alakotila & Ruthie Dornfeld – Timo Alakotila & Ruthie Dornfeld (2019)

Ikiliikkuja (Åkerö, 2020)

Petri Hakala, Timo Alakotila – Mandolin Concerto (Åkerö, 2022)

Timo Alakotila, Yuka Fujino – Kokuu (Polvoron Records, 2024)

Timo Alakotila, Yuka Fujino – Seiras (Åkerö Records, 2024)