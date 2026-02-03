Teramo to Host 4th MoonJune Festival: International Festival of Eclectic Music

MoonJune Music will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2026 with the fourth edition of the MoonJune Festival. The three-day event is set for July 23–25 in Teramo, Italy, preceded by a July 22 welcome party. The program brings a genre-crossing lineup to Abruzzo under the banner “The 4th MoonJune Festival: International Festival of Eclectic Music.”

Founded in New York City in 2001 by Leonardo Pavkovic, often known as Mr. MoonJune, MoonJune Music has built a reputation as a boutique record label and booking agency focused on progressive music and related frontiers. Pavkovic later relocated the operation to Toledo, Spain, while continuing to release, produce, and present artists working in the areas of contemporary jazz, progressive rock, and experimental forms.

The 2026 Teramo edition is presented in partnership with the local concert promotion organization Let’s Get Lost by Music By Eder, tied to the cultural association Music By Eder Est. It is led by Emiliano “Eder” Di Serafino, a long-running promoter in the Teramo area and the Abruzzo region.

MoonJune Festival has moved city to city since its start: Jajce, Bosnia & Herzegovina (2022), Toledo, Spain (2023), and Guadamur, Spain (2024). The shift to Italy carries personal significance for Pavkovic, who has considered the country a second home since the early 1970s.

On the bill, progressive rock institutions sit alongside boundary-pushing hybrids. The announced lineup includes jazz-rock band Soft Machine with Gary Husband; psychedelic progressive rock band Gong with the groundbreaking Steve Hillage, and Naples rock progresivo italiano legends Osanna with special guest David Jackson of Van Der Graaf Generator, among others. The programming focuses on progressive rock, jazz, fusion, avant-rock, and world music, an approach aligned with MoonJune’s long-standing mission to present international artists who work beyond strict categories.

Beyond the concerts, the July 22–25 schedule also includes roundtables and organized visits highlighting local gastronomy, nature, and history in collaboration with area institutions. The festival aims to turn Teramo into a meeting point for an international audience that follows MoonJune events, with the music serving as a steady backbeat for four days of performance and community.

Direct link: ciaotickets.com/it/moonjunefestival2026teramo