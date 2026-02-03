Grupo Um’s “Lost” 1977 Album Finally available

São Paulo avant-gardists Grupo Um has released a previously unheard album titled Nineteen Seventy Seven (Far Out Recordings).

The group recorded the project in 1977. At the time, the band viewed it as too left-field and confrontational to pass Brazil’s military-era censorship that constrained the arts scene.

The release also marks 50 years of Grupo Um. The ensemble formed in the mid-1970s after its members performed together in Hermeto Pascoal’s band.

Musicians: Lelo Nazario on– Wurlitzer electric piano, acoustic piano, signal generator, percussion; Zé Eduardo Nazario on drums, percussion; Zeca Assumpção on electric bass; Carlinhos Gonçalves on percussion; and Roberto Sion on soprano sax, clarinet.

Carlinhos Gonçalves GrupoUm with engineer Ricardo Carvalheira Lelo Nazario Roberto Sion Zeca Assumpção Zé Eduardo Nazario

Recorded at Vice-Versa B Studio, São Paulo, November 9, 1977.

Produced by Lelo Nazario and Zé Eduardo Nazario.

Engineered by Ricardo “Franja” Carvalheira.

Tape Restoration and Digital Mastering by Lelo Nazario at Utopia Studio, July 2025.

TRACKLIST:

Absurdo Mudo

(Lelo Nazario) Cortejo dos Reis Negros (Version 2)

(Lelo Nazario)

3a. Festa dos Pássaros

(Zé Eduardo Nazario)

3b. Dois Segundos por Segundo

(Lelo Nazario) Sambapsis

(Lelo Nazario) Mobile/Stabile

(Lelo Nazario) Valsa Cromatica

(Lelo Nazario)