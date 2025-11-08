Tenzin Choegyal Unveils Be The Sky: a Call Toward Renewal, Courage, and Harmony

Tenzin Choegyal – Be The Sky (2025)

Tibetan-Australian artist Tenzin Choegyal is set to release his new album Be The Sky (ནམ་མཁའ་རང་གི་ངང་དུ་ཞོག།) in Australia on November 14, 2025. The project draws on Choegyal’s long-running collaboration with American composer Philip Glass. Be The Sky includes performances by the Grammy Award-winning Scorchio Quartet, actress Saori Tsukada with poetry recitation, prayers by the Dalai Lama, and Alex Ring Gray on piano and saxophones. The charming voices of refugee children from the Tibetan Children’s Village in Dharamsala, India, also appear on the record.

Tenzin Choegyal and the Tibetan Children’s Village choir

The music on Be The Sky reflects Tenzin Choegyal’s Tibetan roots through the use of beautiful voice, evocative dranyen, and graceful lingbu (bamboo flute) entwine with the mesmerizing contemplative minimalist orchestrations of Philip Glass. Tenzin and his guests encourage listeners to enter a reflective space where sound becomes a connector between cultures, and the inner and outer worlds.

Philip Glass and Tenzin Choegyal

Through Be The Sky, Choegyal celebrates music-making with close collaborators. At the same time, the album is a tribute to the guidance of his Tibetan elders, aligning the release with the Year of Compassion. Furthermore, Through Be The Sky also serves as a timeless expression of faith, strength, and unity.

Tenzin Choegyal shared: “Be the Sky is my humble offering in honor of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday – a tribute to his boundless compassion, wisdom, and the enduring spirit of the Tibetan people. It also celebrates the 88th year of my dear friend and collaborator Philip Glass, whose music and generosity continue to inspire me and so many others across the world.”

Tenzin Choegyal with the Dalai Lama

Participants: Tenzin Choegyal on vocals, dranyen, lingbu; Philip Glass on piano; Alex Ring Gray: on piano (1-6), saxophones (6), bass (6), spoken word (3); Scorchio Quartet: Lorenza Ponce, violin; Frederika Krier, violin; Martha Mooke, viola; Leah Coloff, cello; Children of Tibetan Children’s Village choir (1); Saori Tsukada on spoken word (3, 7); Vicki Leona Nguyen on spoken word (3); Pemma T Richards on spoken word (3).

Vocals, Dranyen, Lingbu, and Children’s choir recorded by Tenzin Choegyal

Strings and Una Corda Piano recorded at Figure 8 Recording by Michael Hammond

Assistant Engineer: Jess Belardi

Piano (1-6) recorded at Honey Jar Studios by Dan Langa

Piano (7), Saxophones, Bass Guitar, and Spoken Words recorded at Dunvagen Music by Alex Ring

Mixed by Alex Ring Gray

Mastered by Taylor Deupree at 12k Mastering

Cover Artwork by Tenzing Rigol, from his “Biography of a Thought” series

Graphic Design by Jamyang Tenzin

Track Listing

Snowy Mountains – Gangri- གངས་རི་རྭ་བས་ Until Space Remains – ཇི་སྲིད་ནམ་མཁའ་གནས་པ་དང། Who Am I – ང་སུ་རེད། River of Joy – Kyichu – སྐྱིད་ཆུ། From A Single Thought – ཆོས་རྣམས་ཡིད་ཀྱི་རང་བཞིན་ཏེ། Karmic Mandala – ལས་ཀྱི་་དཀྱིལ་འཁོར། Be the Sky – ་ནམ་མཁའ་རང་གི་ངང་དུ་ཞོག།