Spiky Grooves: Los Cinco Cardones Unveil Debut Album

Los Cinco Cardones – El Quinto Cardón (Some Other Planet, 2025)

Mexico-based collective Los Cinco Cardones brings together a diverse range of musical genres such as Afrobeat, lounge, jazz-rock, and psychedelic-funk under the direction of drummer Sebastian Maschat. He is known for his work with German–Norwegian group The Whitest Boy Alive. Development of the record took place with a roster of celebrated players from Los Cabos, at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula.

The band favors shifting rhythms and unconventional melodies, aiming for surprise. The result on El Quinto Cardón is a cohesive, mesmerizing sound shaped by the diversity of its lineup and a clear preference for forward motion over easy repetition.

Musicians: Howard Clifton on keyboards, vocal, saxophones, bass clarinet, melodica, vibraphone; Diego Sole on electric and acoustic guitars; Sebastian Dimarco on electric bass, double bass; and Sebastian Maschat on drums, flute, vibraphone.

Composed by Sebastian Maschat, except: ‘Ode To Being Weightless’ by Howard Clifton

Recorded by Lazlo Haegner at Some Other Planet Studios, Saltillo, Mexico, March 2025.

Mixed and mastered by Lazlo Haegner at Butterama Recording Center, Berlin.

Produced by Sebastian Maschat.