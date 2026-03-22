Spanish Folk Traditions to Take Over Madrid at Folklore(s) Festival

The Folklore(s) Festival will return to Madrid from May 28 to 31 for its fifth edition, with a program focused on traditional roots music and its place in today’s scene. Organized by the Fundación Música Creativa, the event once again brings rural culture into central venues across the city.

After four editions, the festival continues its mission to highlight the richness and diversity of Spain’s roots traditions while reaching broader and more varied audiences. This year’s lineup includes La Musgaña, celebrating their 40th anniversary, alongside Groupa (Sweden) & Vanesa Muela, Iberika Baraka (Creativa Folk Ensemble), Delamesta, and Kike Arias.

Throughout four days, Madrid will host concerts, monographic sessions, performative workshops, and guided tours. In addition, activities will take place at venues such as Sala Galileo Galilei, Teatro Pavón, and Círculo de Bellas Artes.

The festival will also expand its focus on cultural mediation. Guided routes through the city center and educational sessions at the Auditorio of Escuela de Música Creativa aim to widen access to traditional music and strengthen community engagement.

According to Fundación Música Creativa, Folklore(s) positions roots music as an active and evolving language within the contemporary landscape. In this context, the program brings together established artists and emerging talent.

The festival is supported by AIE, Fundación Nadine, and Escuela de Música Creativa. It also partners with Acerca Cultura, a platform that provides reduced-price tickets for people at risk of social exclusion.

Tickets at festivalfolklores.com