Secret Planet Montreal Lights Up La Sotterenea: Cumbia, Joropo, Tropical Pop

Barbès Brooklyn will bring Secret Planet Montreal to La Sotterenea (under La Sala Rossa) on Friday, Nov. 21, running 8 p.m.–1 a.m. The OFF–Mundial Montreal showcase gathers artists tied to New York venue/label Barbès and Barbès Records, a hub for hybrid Latin-rooted sounds and world music crossovers. Entry is free with a Mundial or M for Montreal badge.

Lineup & Set Times

Tipa Tipo — 9 p.m.

Ambient harp, accordion, and synth meet 1970s soft rock and disco. Adele Fournet and Felipe Wurst formed the group in Lima. The trio’s 2024 debut Cintas follows two EPs and a Lincoln Center debut, with airplay on KEXP, WFUV, and NPR’s World Café and coverage in Paste, Rolling Stone, and Bandcamp.

French-language originals shaped by boleros, cumbia, 1960s rock, and French pop, led by Olivier Conan. Combo Daguerre is: Adele Fournet (keyboards), Felipe Wurst (guitar). Andres Fonseca (drums), Neil Ochoa (percussion), Dan Martinez (bass, and Olivier Conan (cuatro and vocals).

The group behind North America’s late-2000s chicha revival returns to Montreal for the first time in 12 years. Their debut album Sonido Amazonico and follow-up Canibalismo expanded a psych-cumbia palette sparked by the Barbès compilation The Roots of Chicha. Recent activity includes U.S. and Mexico dates and collaborations with Son Rompe Pera, Los Mirlos, and Jovanotti.

Producer Joshua Camp’s one-man tropical electronic psych project, “Cumbias And More Psychedelic Original Sounds, draws on Americana, pop rock, Cuban son, and German electronica.

Secret Planet Montreal artists

DJ Guillaume Steppin will handle selections between sets, focusing on tropical styles from the Indian Ocean, including maloya and sega.

Secret Planet began as a January APAP-week showcase in New York highlighting new talent and has evolved into a small network of venues across the Northeast. The Montreal edition extends that mission with a compact, late-night survey of Latin-rooted hybrids.