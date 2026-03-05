Nashville Goes Green: Irish Fest Events Start This Week

Tourism Ireland and Brenda Willis, founder of Music City Irish Fest, will launch a multi-week celebration of Irish music, dance, culture, and tradition in Nashville, Tennessee, this week. The series features an artist showcase and a calendar of public events.

Music City Irish Fest has highlighted Nashville’s Irish roots since 2015. This year’s programming will take place across partner venues, including the Grand Ole Opry, the Country Music Hall of Fame, TPAC, City Winery, The Station Inn, and McNamara’s Irish Pub.

As the schedule begins, participating locations across Music City will mark the season with themed programming, along with Irish food and beverages aimed at bringing a taste of the Emerald Isle to Nashville.

Willis stated: “Each year the Music City Irish Fest artist lineup reflects the deep musical lineage between Irish tradition and Nashville’s musical heritage — rooted in history and vibrant in its live performance legacy. We’re proud to have Tourism Ireland on board again this year to celebrate all things Irish!“

Featured Artist & Cultural Events:

March 7: Celtic Rhythms on Fire at the Capitol Theatre

March 10: Lúnasa at the City Winery

March 14: Boxing Banjo at The Caverns

March 15: Chloë Agnew Brunch in The Lounge at City Winery, Socks in the Frying Pan at The Franklin Theatre

March 17: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at McNamara’s Irish Pub

March 24: Irish Heritage Night at the Nashville Predators Game

March 26: David Nihill at Zanies

April 1: Celtic Woman at The Fisher Center

April 3-4: Riverdance 30 at TPAC

The full calendar can be found at www.musiccityirishfest.com