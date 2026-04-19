Música no Forte 2026 poster. An image of an adult and child sitting by the seaside.
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“Música no Forte” Sets Summer 2026 Lineup in Lajes do Pico, Azores

World Music Central News Room April 19, 2026 No Comments

The fifth season of Música no Forte will bring artists from Brazil, Spain, and several Azorean islands to the stage at Forte de Santa Catarina in Lajes do Pico. The concerts will take place July 5 to August 9, 2026.

MiratecArts artistic director Terry Costa shared that the 2026 program connects Pico, Terceira, Santa Maria, Spain, and Brazil through a varied lineup. The summer series has become a well-established musical event for local audiences and visitors alike, while this year’s edition introduces six debut projects to the whaling town.

The season opens with a previously announced concert by Rui Silva, a musician who lives in the municipality. A week later, Santa Maria duo Engengroaldenga, made up of Rui Resendes and Alexandre Fontes, will present an alternative and contemporary program centered on the viola da terra.

Next, the series turns to Brazil with Nani & Pita. The project brings together singer Nani Medeiros and João Pita on seven-string guitar for a set focused on bossa nova classics.

Jonathan Afonso will then present his debut album, Fire Within. The Terceira musician weaves various styles that include flamenco and progressive music, with a perspective he describes as rooted in expression and meditation.

After that, Pico musician and conductor Antero Ávila will appear with family members from different parts of Portugal as Entreparentes. Their concert will open August with a program dedicated to Portuguese music.

The season will close with Spain’s An Danzza, a folk trio set to perform in the Azores for the first time. The group will present its tenth album, Encantadas, a release inspired by the fairies of the Iberian Peninsula.

Música no Forte is a MiratecArts project in partnership with the Municipality of Lajes do Pico. All concerts will take place at Forte de Santa Catarina at sunset on Sundays, from July 5 to August 9, with free admission. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Author: World Music Central News Room

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
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