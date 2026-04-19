Deanie Richardson And Kimber Ludiker Honor Howdy Forrester On “Rutland’s Reel”

Deanie Richardson of Sister Sadie and Kimber Ludiker of Della Mae have released “Rutland’s Reel” (Mountain Home Music Company), a new single for that pays tribute to influential fiddler Howdy Forrester.

The track favors a melody-driven approach. At the same time, it highlights the precision and interplay that define the duo’s twin-fiddle work. Richardson and Ludiker are joined by banjoist Kristin Scott Benson, bassist Hasee Ciaccio, guitarist Cody Kilby, and mandolinist Tristan Scroggins.

The song opens with a restrained passage from Kilby and Scroggins. From there, Richardson and Ludiker introduce the tune’s four sections before the lead shifts among individual players, paired instruments, and a full-band unison passage.

Richardson said the piece carries personal significance because of Forrester’s influence on her own playing. She noted that “Rutland’s Reel” was written by “one of my ultimate fiddle heroes, Howdy Forrester,” and added that its multiple sections make it especially demanding. She also said Ludiker learned the harmony part for the twin-fiddle arrangement and called the result an important addition to the duo’s forthcoming project honoring Forrester.

Deanie Richardson & Kimber Ludiker

Richardson and Ludiker have long been prominent figures in bluegrass and fiddling. Richardson, a two-time IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year, has contributed to Music Row sessions and performed with artists including Patty Loveless, Vince Gill, and Bob Seger. She also served as a staff fiddler at the Grand Ole Opry. Ludiker is a three-time National Fiddle Champion whose credits include performance and recording work with Roland White and Jim Lauderdale, along with regular teaching at fiddle camps.

Their collaboration grew through friendship, touring, and educational work with the IBMA’s Kids on Bluegrass program. Over time, that partnership led them to develop a distinct twin-fiddle approach and eventually record together. The duo signed with Mountain Home Music Company and completed its first session for the label in early 2025.