Moussa T Delivers “Halas Halas” Sahara Blues

Desert blues guitarist and vocalist Moussa T has released a new single, “Halas Halas” ( Mixto Records). The track is the first of three singles scheduled ahead of a full-length album titled Tartite.

Moussa T comes from the Tuareg community. He was born in Chirozerine, about 45 km from Agadez, Niger, in the Sahara. He began learning electric guitar at age 7. His younger brother now plays drums in his band.

He cites early exposure to wedding performances in Agadez as formative. Those shows included appearances by Gountou Taflawiste and Bombino. Bombino later became a mentor.

Moussa T says he performs almost weekly, often on Saturdays, at weddings, parties, and festivals in and around Agadez. He also reports occasional shows in Algeria and Nigeria.

Moussa T describes the guitar as a key symbol of identity in Agadez. He points to influence from the “new Abdalah generation,” along with regional groups such as Imarhan.

He says his lyrics focus on social cohesion, peace, and love. The album combines Tuareg guitar with modern production. Arrangements include accori guitar, bass, jembe, and layered drum tracks.

The project was recorded at ROP Studio in Agadez in summer 2024 with bandmates Amoumoun, Mohamed, Ghissa, and Bibi. Mixing later took place in the United States after Moussa T connected with Mixto Records founder Oz McGuire through Bombino.

“Halas Halas” leans on cyclical guitar lines and driving rhythms. Moussa T also cites Tuareg peers Tinariwen, Mdou Moctar, and Bombino among his touchpoints.

Moussa T hopes the release helps open doors for touring in the United States and reaching a wider world music audience.