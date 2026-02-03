Kora Meets Cello: Diabaté, Schiavone and Martella Trio Unveils Crossing

Crossing (Diabaté, Schiavone, Martella) – The Path Before Us (Circular Music Records, 2026)

The Path Before Us brings together Burkinan and Italian artists Petit Solo Diabaté, Nino Martella, and Marco Schiavone under the name Crossing. The trio braids West African traditions with European contemporary chamber music, focusing on open-hearted dialogue and an enjoyable balance of intense music and quiet moments.

The album features Diabaté on kora, ngoni, and balafon; Martella on percussion and kamale ngoni; and Schiavone on cello. Their interplay highlights elegant cyclical and hypnotic plucked strings, lyrical and counterpoint cello, and Martella’s diverse percussion. The songs celebrate the wonders and beauty of nature; honor ancestors; praise those who sacrifice their lives for a greater cause; the journey to the vibrant city of Bobo-Diulasso; a tribute to the wisdom of balafon maestro and educator, Sa Mamadou Traoré; a prayer for better times; a dedication to the Fula people; a recreation of a traditional Siamu initiation song; and a eulogy to a recently departed friend.

Petit Solo Diabaté, born Souleyman Diabaté in Bobo-Diulasso, Burkina Faso, comes from a family of Siamu (or Seme) griots and is known as a versatile multi-instrumentalist. He specializes in balafon and percussion and has built his reputation across West Africa through dynamic live performances. His work includes tours in Europe and appearances at festivals such as Mama Africa, Woka Kuma Festival, and Instant Act. Diabaté has collaborated with key figures in Malian music, including Cheick Tidiane Seck and Toumani Diabaté, contributing as session musician, arranger, and composer to the album Toumani, Family and Friends (Universal Music Africa, 2019).

Crossing (Diabaté, Schiavone, Martella) – Photo by Daniele Metrangolo

Nino Martella, originally from Salento in southern Italy and now a naturalized Burkinan citizen, plays percussion, kamale ngoni, and contributes vocals. His long-term musical and ethnomusicological research in Burkina Faso’s Houet region led to the creation of Circular Music, a hub, and label dedicated to dialogue between West African cultures and the traditions of southern Italy. His background in Manding rhythms positions him as a connector between Petit Solo’s griot heritage and European–Mediterranean musical approaches.

Guests: Clara “Blavet” Calignano on flute on “Song for a Friend” and “Sa Mamadou Traoré”; Emanuele Coluccia on soprano sax on “Song for a Friend” and “Nomad”; Mohammed Tounkara (from Bamako) on jeli ngoni and jeli ngoni bass on “Song for a Friend.”

Graphics and logo: Francesco, Efrem, and Enrico (BigSur.it)

