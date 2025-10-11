Sandra Carrasco - Photo by Cien-x-Cien. Sandra on stage.
Events

Madrid Kicks Off Suma Flamenca’s 20th Edition With Exclusive Premieres

World Music Central News Room October 11, 2025 No Comments

(headline image: Sandra Carrasco – Photo by Cien-x-Cien)

Suma Flamenca, Spain’s leading festival dedicated to the art of flamenco, begins its 20th edition with a week of exclusive performances across Madrid. Organized by the Community of Madrid, the event features premieres by Sandra Carrasco on the Cuesta de Moyano, along with Sara Calero, Paloma Fantova, Arcángel, Filo de los Patios, El Amir, and Óscar Herrero.

The festival celebrates the enduring dialogue between tradition and innovation, this year’s festival runs from October 14 to November 2. Audiences in the capital and three surrounding municipalities can experience a total of 46 performances that highlight the creative range of contemporary flamenco.

More information at madrid.org/sumaflamenca/2025/index.html

Author: World Music Central News Room

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

14 − twelve =