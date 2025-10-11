Back To The Beach: WOMEX 2026 Heads To Las Palmas, Oct. 21–25

WOMEX, the Worldwide Music Expo, will return to Gran Canaria in 2026, with Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, confirmed as host city for the event’s 32nd edition from 21 to 25 October. The Canary Islands last hosted the world music conference and showcase in 2018.

Organizers will deliver the five-day conference and showcase program with local partners Quintans Events SL, Salán Producciones SL, Santiago Gutiérrez, and Dreamers Canary Islands SL. Funding comes from the Gran Canaria Island Council, the City Council of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, the city’s Tourism Department, and the regional Government of the Canary Islands.

The hub for WOMEX 2026 will be Auditorio Alfredo Kraus on the city’s shoreline, set to host daytime trade fair activity, conference sessions, and films, alongside nighttime showcases within walking distance of most accommodations.

Geography positions Gran Canaria as a natural crossroads for world music exchange. The Canary Islands sit in the Atlantic near the West African coast and form part of Macaronesia, alongside the Azores, Madeira, and Cabo Verde. Proximity to the Maghreb and sub-Saharan Africa, along with long-standing cultural links to Hispanic America, underpins the location’s programming appeal.

Las Palmas offers an international airport, a wide range of hotels and apartments, reliable public transportation, and comparatively affordable prices. A year-round mild climate and a lively cultural scene, independent theaters, clubs, cinemas, and a historic old town, add further pull for delegates.

WOMEX describes itself as the most international and culturally diverse meeting in the music sector, featuring a trade fair, talks, films, and showcases. Attendance at the 2024 edition in Manchester reached more than 2,850 professionals, including 290 performing artists from over 100 countries, reinforcing its role as a leading networking platform for the world music industry.