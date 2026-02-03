Jefferson Ross Goes Full DIY On Backstage Balladeer

Jefferson Ross – Backstage Balladeer (2025)

Jefferson Ross’ fascinating Backstage Balladeer is a self-contained project he laudably wrote, performed, produced, recorded, and mixed on his own. He also shot the album’s imaginative cover photos.

The songs revisit Ross’s familiar terrain: life, death, faith, doubt, and the modern American South, through a tighter, solo lens. Religion figures prominently. Lyrics ponder a Pentecostal upbringing against a well-traveled, well-read perspective, asking whether old beliefs and new ideas can coexist.

Subjects include a snake-handling mountain woman facing despair, an amusing story of a couple launching a profit-minded cult, the liberating pull of travel, and a lighthearted ode to tacos. The musical palette shifts between folk, Americana, and country across the set as Ross alternates between Fender and Martin guitars.

The result highlights Backstage Balladeer as a true one-artist statement, intimate in execution, broad in scope, and aimed at listeners who appreciate songcraft without excessive studio gloss.

Track listing:

Crooked Lines (3:29) Power (3:58) Lion in Zion (3:24) Travel (5:26) One Taco at a Time (3:17) Let’s Start a Cult (3:15) Jerry Lee Lewis (5:20) Brimstone Blues (4:49) Serpent (5:08) I Believe What I Think I Know (5:09) Mary Magdalene (3:55) The Blues and the Blood (3:14) Backstage Balladeer (4:08) House of the Lord (4:10)