A collage fills the cover, centered on a vintage side-profile head whose interior reveals miniature scenes and memories. Surrounding it, colorful cutout illustrations of flowers, insects, fruit, animals, and objects spill across a guitar-like surface. Reds and browns in the background.
Jefferson Ross Goes Full DIY On Backstage Balladeer

Ryan Emmert February 3, 2026 No Comments

Jefferson Ross – Backstage Balladeer (2025)

Jefferson Ross’ fascinating Backstage Balladeer is a self-contained project he laudably wrote, performed, produced, recorded, and mixed on his own. He also shot the album’s imaginative cover photos.

The songs revisit Ross’s familiar terrain: life, death, faith, doubt, and the modern American South, through a tighter, solo lens. Religion figures prominently. Lyrics ponder a Pentecostal upbringing against a well-traveled, well-read perspective, asking whether old beliefs and new ideas can coexist.

Subjects include a snake-handling mountain woman facing despair, an amusing story of a couple launching a profit-minded cult, the liberating pull of travel, and a lighthearted ode to tacos. The musical palette shifts between folk, Americana, and country across the set as Ross alternates between Fender and Martin guitars.

The result highlights Backstage Balladeer as a true one-artist statement, intimate in execution, broad in scope, and aimed at listeners who appreciate songcraft without excessive studio gloss.

Track listing:

  1. Crooked Lines (3:29)
  2. Power (3:58)
  3. Lion in Zion (3:24)
  4. Travel (5:26)
  5. One Taco at a Time (3:17)
  6. Let’s Start a Cult (3:15)
  7. Jerry Lee Lewis (5:20)
  8. Brimstone Blues (4:49)
  9. Serpent (5:08)
  10. I Believe What I Think I Know (5:09)
  11. Mary Magdalene (3:55)
  12. The Blues and the Blood (3:14)
  13. Backstage Balladeer (4:08)
  14. House of the Lord (4:10)

