Keyboardist Robeone Shares New Video Winter Dream

Progressive rock keyboardist Robeone has released a new instrumental single and music video, “Winter Dream.”

The clip combines snowy scenery with A.I.-style snowflake effects and studio performance footage. Video producer Blake Carpenter previously collaborated with Robeone on “Optimistica,” “Broken Days,” and “Peace A Dream.”

Robeone said the track aims for calm during stressful times and reflects his interest in winter imagery.

“Winter Dream” features a large keyboard and synth lineup, including the Moog Music Muse synthesizer and Sub 37. Other instruments listed for the recording include Kurzweil K2609xs, Roland AX-Edge keytar, Moog Muse Synthesizer, Moog Sub 37, Korg M3, Korg KARMA, ROLI Seaboard, ASM Hydrasynth, Technics sx-KN7000, Mellotron M4000D, Mellotron Micro, Yamaha S80, and Expressive E Osmose.

Robeone’s nickname comes from “Robeoneknobe,” tied to his Star Wars fandom. He also shares performance jams online and has appeared at prog festivals, including ProgStock and RoSfest.

Robeone said sales of his music support the Bob Moog Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that runs education programs that connect science and music for children.