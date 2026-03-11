Irish-Latin fusion band Baile an Salsa to Perform “Salsa-Trad” in Dublin

(headline image: Baile An Salsa – photo by Julia Dunin)

Irish-Latin fusion band Baile an Salsa is set to perform at The Button Factory, Dublin on Thursday 12 March 2026. The ensemble plays a fusion of Irish traditional music and Latin rhythms.

Formed in Galway, Baile an Salsa created a unique genre they call “Salsa-Trad,” a lively meeting point between Irish traditional melodies and Afro-Latin rhythms including salsa, rumba, and cumbia.

Led by Uruguayan-Irish singer and composer Andrés Martorell, the band has built an international reputation for its vigorous multicultural sound and high-energy live performances.

The group features a multinational lineup of musicians from Ireland, Latin America and continental Europe. They combine fiddles, whistles and traditional Irish instrumentation with Latin percussion and contemporary arrangements.

Their repertoire include songs performed in Spanish, English, and Irish, transforming Irish reels and jigs into rhythm-driven Latin dance pieces while preserving their Celtic soul.

Over the past decade, to one of Dublin’s most iconic live venues has built an impressive international touring history, including five tours of the United States; performances at major festivals including Philadelphia Folk Festival and Kansas City Irish Fest; and three tours of Poland, including a special performance with the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra.

In recognition of their contribution to cultural exchange through music, Baile an Salsa were invited to perform at Áras an Uachtaráin, the official residence of President Michael D. Higgins.

Their music has also gained international recognition in the global charts. The band reached Number 1 in Colombia and entered the Top 20 of the iTunes World Music charts in China.

Their acclaimed album Ériu was produced by five-time Grammy Award-winning producer Walter Flores.

Baile an Salsa Videos: https://www.youtube.com/@BaileAnSalsa