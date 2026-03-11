Bossa Nova and Beauty: Muca Meets Menescal

Brazilian musician Muca, the London-based project of Murillo Sguillaro, will release Beleza (Beauty) on May 29, 2026, in collaboration with 88-year-old bossa nova pioneer Roberto Menescal. Muca combines folk-rooted reflection, MPB (Brazilian Popular Music) arrangements, and bossa nova rhythms.

The first single, “Playing On The Loose Fields,” features vocalist anaiis. The track features a restrained arrangement, where Menescal’s guitar plays alongside flute, violin, and cello. Its lyrics reflect on revisiting a moment or place associated with ease and emotional safety.