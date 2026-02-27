Instrumental Tone Poems From The Black Mountains of Wales

Peiriant – Plant (Recordiau NAWR Records, 2026)

Welsh avant-folk duo Peiriant, Rose Linn-Pearl on violin, Dan Linn-Pearl on electric guitar, return with Plant. They present eight instrumental “tone poems.”

According to the band, Plant takes its title from the Welsh word for “children” and focuses on both uncertainty about the future and the pull of everyday joy. The eight-track features instrumental pieces developed through improvisation, with studio sessions capturing ideas that began during brief end-of-day writing windows. More specifically, Peiriant’s music mixes folk and western classical influences with post-rock, minimalism, and sound art. Their sound is part of a wave of mesmeric minimalist folk music that has spread through the Nordic countries and some UK folk artists.

Peiriant describe the album as guided by the cadences and rhythms of Cymraeg, with a substantial “wordless dialogue” between violin and guitar. The duo also expanded their gear with new devices like a Moog Grandmother, two Korg Volca units, and the Fieldtone Weaver for re-sampled sounds.

Plant was produced by Sam Grant (Richard Dawson, Pigs x7, Hen Ogledd) and recorded at Blank Studios in Newcastle upon Tyne. The artwork was extracted from Amber Hiscott’s painting Violette meets the world.