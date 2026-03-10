Stelios Petrakis — Lyric cover artwork. A partial shot of a lyre.
Greek Lyra Master Stelios Petrakis Presents Charming Album ‘Lyric’

Angel Romero March 10, 2026 No Comments

Stelios Petrakis — Lyric (Buda, 2026)

Cretan musician Stelios Petrakis presents his new album, Lyric. This is a timeless, masterfully crafted and exquisite chamber folk set that perfectly captures the essence of Crete and the wider music of the eastern Mediterranean.

Petrakis shared about the project: “Music is a union. A union of the creator with their inner world, their experience, their vision, and their fellow musicians; of the work and the creator with the audience; and of the listeners with each other.

With the help of guest musicians, old and new friends whom I admire and with whom I am happy and grateful to be reunited, my aim is to interpret on the lyre pieces that are seemingly unrelated, pieces from near and far, pieces that are familiar but also “foreign” to knowledgeable listeners, yet which seem to be united by a common and profound bond.”

Musicians: Stelios Petrakis on lyre, lute; Giorgis Xylouris on vocals; Bijan Chemirani on zarb, daff, bendir, karbas, balai; Sylvain Barou on Uilleann pipes, Armenian zurna, kaval, tulum, kanbazurna, flute; Maëlle Duchemin on harp; Pavlos Spyropoulos on double bass; Sakir Ozan Uygan on dauli; Michalis Gregoriadis on accordion; Samuel Mele on guitar; Antonis Voumvoulakis on guitar; Efrén López on mandolin, cuatro, davul.

Author: Angel Romero

Angel Romero y Ruiz has dedicated his life to musical exploration. His efforts included the creation of two online portals, worldmusiccentral.org and musicasdelmundo.com. In addition, Angel is the co-founder of the Transglobal World Music Chart, a panel of world music DJs and writers that celebrates global sounds. Furthermore, he delved into the record business, producing world music studio albums and compilations. His works have appeared on Alula Records, Ellipsis Arts, Indígena Records and Music of the World.
