Folklore(s) 2026 Wraps with Dance and Percussion

The Folklore(s) Festival in Madrid will conclude on Sunday, May 31, 2026, with a program centered on movement and shared experience.

First, the Escuela de Música Creativa will host a monographic session on traditional dance led by Kike Arias. The workshop will connect dance and percussion through a journey across Iberian traditions, combining listening, body percussion, and active participation. In turn, the session will highlight folklore as an inclusive and evolving practice, open to diverse bodies and audiences.

Kike Arias

Later, the festival will present the second pass of the Folklore(s) Route of Madrid. Guided by Ursaria, the accessible walking tour will once again trace key locations tied to the city’s musical heritage. Along the way, participants will encounter lesser-known stories and contexts that highlight the depth of Madrid’s traditional culture.

More information at festivalfolklores.com