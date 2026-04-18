Blanca Paloma Previews Debut Album With Sentaíta en la escalera

Blanca Paloma has released “Sentaíta en la escalera” (sitting on the stairs), the second preview of her debut album, Trenza mía, due on June 9.

Released through the El Tragaluz label, the track continues to define the Spanish artist’s musical style, where flamenco roots meet contemporary sound design. The song begins from an everyday image and then moves toward a more symbolic and dreamlike tone, with a focus on future hopes and inner reflection.

At the same time, the singer from Elche continues to expand her profile during a key period in her career. She recently received a Goya Award nomination for Best Original Song for “Caminar el tiempo,” written for the psychological thriller Parecido a un asesinato. In addition, the song earned a nomination in the same category at the Academy of Music Awards of Spain.