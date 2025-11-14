Flamenco Icon Fosforito Dies At 93 In Málaga

Antonio Fernández Díaz, known as Fosforito, died on 13 November 2025 in Málaga, Spain, at the age of 93. The singer, revered as one of the leading voices of cante jondo in the second half of the twentieth century, had been hospitalized following heart surgery and died from complications related to an infection.

Fosforito was born on 3 August 1932 in Puente Genil, Córdoba province, into a family deeply linked to flamenco. His career took off in 1956 when he won every category at the Concurso de Cante Jondo de Córdoba, the first edition of what is now the Concurso Nacional de Arte Flamenco, an achievement that has not been repeated.

Critics and historians widely describe him as a foundational figure of the so-called “natural school” of flamenco singing, thanks to an encyclopedic command of styles and a strict sense of rhythm that allowed him to recover forms few others performed. His work brought renewed attention to little-used palos (flamenco subgenres), including the zángano from his native Puente Genil, and helped keep numerous traditional styles in circulation.

He received the Golden Key of Flamenco Singing (Llave de Oro del Cante) in 2005, joining a very short list of artists honored with that distinction since the nineteenth century. Civic institutions in both Córdoba and Málaga also recognized his stature in recent decades, naming him an adopted son of both cities and, following his death, declaring official mourning and postponing cultural events in his honor.

The Instituto Municipal de Artes Escénicas de Córdoba (IMAE) issued this press release: “The Municipal Institute of Performing Arts of Córdoba (IMAE) joins in the official mourning decreed by the Córdoba City Council on November 13th following the death of flamenco singer Antonio Fernández Díaz “Fosforito,” an Adopted Son of the City.

Fosforito, considered one of the great flamenco artists of the 20th century, won in every category at the Córdoba Cante Jondo Competition (1956), the first edition of what is now known as the National Flamenco Art Competition. Furthermore, Fosforito was awarded the IV Key to Flamenco Singing (2005) for his work in elevating and universalizing flamenco, revitalizing disused styles, the significance of his creative contributions, and his absolute mastery of all flamenco styles.”