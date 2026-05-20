El Cabrero, Defiant Voice of Flamenco, Dies at 81

José Domínguez Muñoz, known throughout the flamenco scene as El Cabrero, died on May 13, 2026, in Bormujos, Seville, after a long illness that began with a stroke seven years earlier and forced his retirement from the stage.

Born in Aznalcóllar in 1944, the singer built a singular career through austere, deeply rooted flamenco and fiercely political lyrics that addressed freedom, injustice, and rural life. Moreover, his commanding interpretations of styles such as seguiriya, soleá, fandango, and toná earned him a devoted following throughout Spain and abroad, while his uncompromising public stance often placed him at the center of controversy.

After his 1972 debut with La Cuadra de Sevilla, he recorded essential albums including Así canta El Cabrero, A esta tierra que es mi madre, and Encina y Cobre. He collaborated with flamenco artists such as Paco del Gastor and Paco Toronjo, and shared international stages with artists such as Lenny Kravitz and Gilberto Gil during a 1993 world music tour organized by Peter Gabriel.

Although critics and political opponents targeted him during the peak of his fame, supporters admired both his solidarity with fellow performers and his refusal to soften his message. His final performance took place at the Festival de Jerez in February 2020. His funeral chapel will be installed at the Municipal Theater of Aznalcóllar before a private cremation attended by his family.