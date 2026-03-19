Eight Instrumentalists Compete in Seville for Flamenco’s Most Coveted Composition Prize

After adverse weather forced its postponement from February, the final of the III Premio SGAE de Flamenco Paco de Lucía will take place on May 20, 2026, at the Sala Manuel Llanes of Teatro Central in Seville (Calle José Gálvez, 6), starting at 7:30 p.m.

Organized by Fundación SGAE in collaboration with the Agencia Andaluza de Instituciones Culturales — through the Instituto Andaluz del Flamenco — and the Fundación Paco de Lucía, the competition brings together eight talented finalists: Chico Gallardo, Luis Gallo, Francis Gómez, Antonio González, Melón Jiménez, Juan Diego Mateos, Luis Medina, and Juan Antonio Moya.

Among the featured pieces, Chico Gallardo from Huelva presents Creencias, a set of tarantas rooted in tradition and nature, conceived to evoke the spiritual calm of a prayer at the El Rocío hermitage. Fellow onubense Francis Gómez brings Ribera del Tinto, a fandango that weaves melodies and rhythmic variations to conjure the sensory landscapes of his childhood.

Luis Gallo offers a zapateado as a tribute to percussionist Nantha Kumar. Joined by Tino di Geraldo on percussion and Josemi Garzón on double bass, his piece Perdido en Lavapiés reconstructs a dizzying night in Madrid’s cosmopolitan neighborhood. Meanwhile, Cádiz-born Antonio González draws from Francisco de Goya’s Pinturas Negras for La lectura, a work intended as the musical foundation of a larger recording project.

Melón Jiménez’s Seguiriya de la seda takes the Raga Jog of North Indian classical tradition as its reference point, building what the composer describes as an intimate and evocative melodic atmosphere. Jerez guitarist Juan Diego Mateos, in turn, navigates between essential rhythmic patterns, harmonic stillness, and his most personal artistic evolution in Variaciones de Una promesa, an extension of his latest album.

From Córdoba, Luis Medina presents Adiós, vida mía, a taranta conceived as a musical tribute to a recently deceased loved one. Finally, Barcelona-based Juan Antonio Moya closes the lineup with Lucerito, a piece rooted in the minera tradition that reflects his personal and intimate approach to the guitar.

Following the performances, a professional jury of composers and guitarists, including Gerardo Núñez, Juan Carlos Romero, Rosario La Tremendita, as well as Lucía Sánchez Varela on behalf of the Fundación Paco de Lucía, will deliberate and select the winners. The panel chose the eight finalists from a pool of 45 submitted scores.

Four prizes will be awarded, totaling €11,700: first prize carries €6,000, followed by €3,000 for second place, €1,500 for third, and €1,200 for fourth.

Established in 2021, the Premio SGAE de Flamenco Paco de Lucía was created to stimulate and recognize composition within flamenco. Previous winners include Granada guitarist Álvaro Martinete, whose Acera del Darro claimed the second edition title, and Huelva pianist Juan Pérez Rodríguez, winner of the inaugural prize with Contrarreloj.