Eabhal, a Celtic Band Rooted in the Outer Hebrides

(headline image: Eabhal – Photo by by Nicky Murray)

Eabhal formed while based in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides. They crafted a repertoire that incudes traditional songs, contemporary material, and self-penned tunes. Their approach threads Gaelic song with influences from world music, brought together through modern arrangements and original writing. The first lineup included Kaitlin Ross on lead vocals; Megan MacDonald on accordion, Rhodes, backing vocals; Nicky Kirk on guitar, backing vocals; Jamie MacDonald on fiddles, backing vocals; and Hamish Hepburn on Highland pipes, wooden flute, whistles, backing vocals.

In 2018, Eabhal won Hands Up For Trad’s Battle Of The Folk Bands and received an Up-And-Coming Artist nomination at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards. The band released their debut album, This Is How The Ladies Dance, in 2019. It was long-listed for Album Of The Year at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards the same year. Touring followed throughout Scotland, continental Europe, North America, and China.

Before the pandemic, Eabhal showcased at World Music Asia in Shanghai and performed at multiple shows in the United States in 2018. The group transitioned through a lineup change in 2021–22, with Jamie MacDonald and Hamish Hepburn departing; Hepburn emigrated to Canada, while MacDonald moved on to new opportunities.

Eabhal’s second album, Aisling, draws inspiration from locations throughout Scotland and the north of England. The single “Faca Sibh Màiri” was the band’s first studio recording with the new lineup: a traditional Gaelic song reimagined through an original arrangement and new compositions by Eabhal.

The members in 2025: Kaitlin Ross on vocals; Megan MacDonald on accordion; Nicky Kirk on guitar; Robbie Greig on fiddle; and Ewan Duncan on pipes & whistle.

Discography

This is how the Ladies Dance (2019)

Aisling (2021)

Faca Sibh Màiri (2025)