A dark cover features a shadowed Devon Allman in a hat, rendered in purple and blue tones against a black background. Vertical typography on the right lists The Blues Summit with artist names.
Album reviews

Devon Allman Rallies a Blues Dream Team for Star-Studded Album and Tour

Angel Romero February 7, 2026 No Comments

Devon Allman – The Blues Summit (Ruf Records, 2025)

Devon Allman put together The Blues Summit, a collaborative studio album featuring a roster of guest artists representing various generations of blues masters, including Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, and Sierra Green. The result s a fantastic mix of timeless, audacious and shapeshifting blues songs that combine contemporary energy with traditional grit.

The album is also Allman’s first time recording with his full touring band. Althugh Devon Allman’s music is deeply rooted in the Southern rock lineage of the Allman Brothers Band, he has followed a trajectory has consistently explored the evolving contours of blues and rock. He developed his talent as a guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter through his work with supergroups such as Royal Southern Brotherhood and the Allman Betts Band. He also led the Allman Betts Family Revival tours.

The Blues Summit positions Allman as a connector over styles and generations. Jimmy Hall’s contributions reflect a career that began with Wet Willie in the 1960s, where he fused blues, R&B, and Southern rock with raw harmonica lines and unmistakable vocal fire.

Larry McCray brings a Michigan-to-Arkansas sensibility, having built his career on a hybrid of soulful phrasing and modern blues guitar technique since the late 1980s. Meanwhile, Sierra Green offers a younger, soul-driven voice steeped in New Orleans’ musical traditions. Her mix of gospel power and modern phrasing channels classic roots music influences.

Devon Allman shared about The Blues Summit: “Making this album with these legends and finally having my touring band be on record is just a grand slam for me musically. Also, returning to Ruf Records as I expand my European touring is an important move for me. I look forward to playing these songs on stage worldwide over the next 12 months.” 

Musicians: Devon Allman on lead guitar, rhythm guitar, vocals (tracks: 1, 5, 9); Justin Corgan on bass; John Lum on drums; Funky Butt Brass Band on horns (tracks: 3); The Memphis Horns on horns (tracks: 1, 6, 8); John Ginty on keyboards; Christone “Kingfish” Ingram on lead guitar; Jackson Stokes on lead guitar, rhythm guitar; Larry McCray on lead guitar, vocals (tracks: 8); Robert Randolph on pedal steel guitar; David Gomez on percussion, saxophone; Mark Hochberg on strings; Jimmy Hall on vocals (tracks: 2, 3, 7); Sierra Green on vocals (tracks: 4).

Buy The Blues Summit.

Author: Angel Romero

Angel Romero y Ruiz has dedicated his life to musical exploration. His efforts included the creation of two online portals, worldmusiccentral.org and musicasdelmundo.com. In addition, Angel is the co-founder of the Transglobal World Music Chart, a panel of world music DJs and writers that celebrates global sounds. Furthermore, he delved into the record business, producing world music studio albums and compilations. His works have appeared on Alula Records, Ellipsis Arts, Indígena Records and Music of the World.
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

sixteen + 7 =