Celtic Connections Brings Surprise Coffee-Shop Gigs — And A Golden Ticket For Under-26s

Celtic Connections turned three Glasgow coffee shops into pop-up gig venues on Saturday morning, aiming to connect young audiences with emerging artists and promote the festival’s Under 26 ticket scheme.

Mairi Sutherland performed at Black Pine in the West End, Grayling played Patricias x SLB in the Southside, and Fell Line appeared at Through the House in the city center. The stripped-back sets offered customers an informal preview of the 2026 festival line-up and highlighted the range of styles programmed for the event.

Mairi Sutherland at Black Pine

Grayling at Patricias x SLB

Fell Line at Through the House

All three acts are confirmed for Celtic Connections 2026, which runs from 15 January to 1 February in Glasgow. The initiative targeted young Glaswegians who might not usually attend the festival, positioning live music in everyday spaces rather than traditional venues.

In each café, QR codes directed attendees to sign up for the festival’s Under 26 Community and enter the Golden Ticket competition. Prizes include curated festival access, gig passes, exclusive merchandise, meals at Innis & Gunn’s Glasgow taprooms and a sit-down with rising artist Katie Gregson-Macleod, who also appears in this year’s program.

Festival manager Lesley Shaw said the relaxed setting helps new audiences feel that Celtic Connections is “something they can be part of” and reported strong interest in the Under 26 strategy across the morning. Perth-born singer-songwriter Mairi Sutherland added that pop-up shows make it easier for young people to “stumble upon and fall in love with live music.”

Young people can still sign up to the Under 26 Community via the Celtic Connections website, celticconnections.com, with all new registrations entered into the Golden Ticket draw.