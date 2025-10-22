The album cover features a swamp scene under an orange-tinted night sky, illuminated by a full moon. The band’s name, Creedence Clearwater Revival, appears in white lettering on the left, while the titles Bad Moon Rising and Shadows on the Bayou stand on the right. The image includes misty water and hanging moss.
Celebrate Halloween with Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Bad Moon Rising Shadows on the Bayou

A new Creedence Clearwater Revival compilation has collected some of the band’s classic songs that have a haunting Halloween spirit. Bad Moon Rising Shadows on the Bayou features the following songs: “Bad Moon Rising” (02:20); “Tombstone Shadow” (03:39); “I Put A Spell On You” (04:32); “Graveyard Train” (08:36); “Pagan Baby” (06:24); “It Came Out Of The Sky” (02:57); “Sinister Purpose” (03:23); “Gloomy” (03:51); “Side O’ The Road” (03:25); “Born On The Bayou” (05:15); “Effigy” (06:29).

