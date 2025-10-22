Celebrate Halloween with Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Bad Moon Rising Shadows on the Bayou

A new Creedence Clearwater Revival compilation has collected some of the band’s classic songs that have a haunting Halloween spirit. Bad Moon Rising Shadows on the Bayou features the following songs: “Bad Moon Rising” (02:20); “Tombstone Shadow” (03:39); “I Put A Spell On You” (04:32); “Graveyard Train” (08:36); “Pagan Baby” (06:24); “It Came Out Of The Sky” (02:57); “Sinister Purpose” (03:23); “Gloomy” (03:51); “Side O’ The Road” (03:25); “Born On The Bayou” (05:15); “Effigy” (06:29).

Author: World Music Central News Room World music news from the editors at World Music Central