Carolina Detour Releases New Single “No Wrong Turn”

Carolina Detour has released “No Wrong Turn,” a new single on Huckleberry Records that reflects the North Carolina bluegrass band’s return home after a difficult period.

The song was co-written by Lake Carver and her mother, Holly, after the family moved back to Wilkesboro, North Carolina, following the pandemic. During that transition, they lived in a camper for nearly six months, an experience that tested their faith and later inspired the song’s message.

“We couldn’t be happier now,” the band said. “The road getting here wasn’t perfect and mistakes were made, but we stayed positive and focused. ‘No Wrong Turn’ reflects the journey that brought us back home.”

The track opens with the lines, “There is no wrong direction / When you trust in where to go / Even when you go in circles / That’s just a long way home.”

Carolina Detour features Lake Carver, 16, on lead vocals and fiddle; Malachi Bulman, 16, on harmony vocals and banjo; Lyla Cherry, 16, on harmony vocals; Elijah Bulman, 22, on bass; Tae Childress, 14, on mandolin; and Hudson Mikeal, 14, on guitar.

The release follows the band’s win in the 2025 Blue Highway Fest “Rising Stars Challenge,” which earned them a one-song recording session at Maggard Studio in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Wayne Taylor of Blue Highway produced the single.

Carolina Detour

Carolina Detour has also appeared at the International Bluegrass Music Awards, The Tony Rice Festival, and MerleFest, as the young group continues to build its profile in bluegrass.