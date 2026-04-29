Carolina Bubbico Rolls Out Vocal Orchestra Album, Vocália

Vocália, the fourth album by Carolina Bubbico, is a multilingual and completely vocal “orchestra” crafted after the profound emotional transformation of becoming a mother. Inspired by the Latin word for vowels, the project imagines a poetic world where the voice becomes an expansive vehicle for ancestry, femininity, and collective expression.

The project arrives after fifteen years of exploring vocal ensembles. Carolina sculpts richly layered arrangements in which the voice replaces every orchestral role, weaving timbres, rhythms, and harmonies into a contemporary musical form. The album’s lyrics, co-written with artists such as Becca Stevens and Simona Severini, explore rebirth, resilience, simplicity, and love for life.

Produced by Filippo Bubbico with global percussion from Abdissa Assefa.