Brian Gore Wades Into “The Ocean” With Global All-Star Band

Brian Gore Guitar Poet has released a new single, “The Ocean,” a cross-cultural collaboration featuring Indian vocalist and flutist Varijashree Venugopal, Turkish fretless guitarist Cenk Erdoğan, and Indian bassist Mohini Dey.

The track combines folk, world music, fingerstyle guitar, and jazz with lyrics about letting go and accepting change.

Venugopal contributes a vocal approach rooted in Carnatic classical tradition and shaped by jazz phrasing, giving the song a meditative, almost prayer-like character. Erdoğan’s fretless guitar lines add flexible Middle Eastern influences, while Dey’s agile bass work grounds the piece with a driving, responsive low end.

“The ocean always was a big part of my healing journey through most of my life,” shared Gore. “Varijashree, Cenk, and Mohini turned this song into a transcendent experience that is far beyond what I imagined possible when I first wrote it.”

Clockwise from top: Varijashree Venugopal, Mohini Dey, Cenk Erdoğan and Brian Gore.