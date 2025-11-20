The cover for The Ocean presents a sunlit shoreline framed against a deep black background. A glowing sunset sits at the horizon as gentle waves reach the sand. The title appears above the image in white lettering, while the artists’ names line up below.
Music videos

Brian Gore Wades Into “The Ocean” With Global All-Star Band

World Music Central News Room November 20, 2025 No Comments

Brian Gore Guitar Poet has released a new single, “The Ocean,” a cross-cultural collaboration featuring Indian vocalist and flutist Varijashree Venugopal, Turkish fretless guitarist Cenk Erdoğan, and Indian bassist Mohini Dey.

The track combines folk, world music, fingerstyle guitar, and jazz with lyrics about letting go and accepting change.

Venugopal contributes a vocal approach rooted in Carnatic classical tradition and shaped by jazz phrasing, giving the song a meditative, almost prayer-like character. Erdoğan’s fretless guitar lines add flexible Middle Eastern influences, while Dey’s agile bass work grounds the piece with a driving, responsive low end.

The ocean always was a big part of my healing journey through most of my life,” shared Gore. “Varijashree, Cenk, and Mohini turned this song into a transcendent experience that is far beyond what I imagined possible when I first wrote it.”

Clockwise from top: Varijashree Venugopal, Mohini Dey, Cenk Erdoğan and Brian Gore.

Author: World Music Central News Room

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

12 − five =