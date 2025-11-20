At Dawn with the Saglios

Matthieu & Camille Saglio – Al Alba (ACT Music, 2025)

Al Alba (at dawn in Spanish) presents an exquisite, lovely, and intimate collaboration between two brothers. Versatile and virtuoso cellist Matthieu Saglio brings the discipline of western classical study from Rennes (France) and the curiosity for jazz, flamenco and world music he has developed in Valencia (southeastern Spain).

On the other hand, his brother, Camille Saglio answers with an impeccable voice that chose him early, when his brother’s devotion to the cello made music felt like a calling.

The elegant musical arrangements stay lean, just voice and cello.