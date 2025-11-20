The album cover for Al Alba by Matthieu Saglio and Camille Saglio features an abstract design with overlapping geometric shapes in bright colors (green, red, orange, blue, and pink) set against a deep blue background. The artists' names and album title appear in clean black and red text at the top left, while the ACT label logo is positioned at the bottom.
Album reviews

At Dawn with the Saglios

Iliana Cabrera November 20, 2025 No Comments

Matthieu & Camille Saglio – Al Alba (ACT Music, 2025)

Al Alba (at dawn in Spanish) presents an exquisite, lovely, and intimate collaboration between two brothers. Versatile and virtuoso cellist Matthieu Saglio brings the discipline of western classical study from Rennes (France) and the curiosity for jazz, flamenco and world music he has developed in Valencia (southeastern Spain).

On the other hand, his brother, Camille Saglio answers with an impeccable voice that chose him early, when his brother’s devotion to the cello made music felt like a calling.

The elegant musical arrangements stay lean, just voice and cello.

Author: Iliana Cabrera

