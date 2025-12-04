Brazil Meets The World In Brasil Calling Volume 22

Various Artists – Brasil Calling Volume 22 (2025)

Brasil Calling Volume 22 highlights 15 tracks that weave Brazil’s regional traditions with contemporary collaborations across continents. Curated for international listeners and industry professionals, the new edition focuses on Afro-diasporic connections, ciranda, samba, jazz, and electronic music within a modern world music context.

The compilation opens with Maurício Tagliari’s “Saracura Curar,” featuring Senegal’s Orchestra Baobab alongside Brazilian singers Alessandra Leão and Victoria dos Santos, released via YB Music.

Cross-border collaboration continues as Pernambuco-born JØY Brandt joins Toronto-based Bruno Capinan on “Laguna,” a song that pairs electronic production with emotive vocals. Afro-Brazilian collective Mandinga Beat teams up with Angolan vocalist MELO-T on “Chimurenga,” issued jointly by Mandinga Beat and YB Music.

Rio- and Italy-based singer-producer Zanna contributes “Pé de Vento” on Atabaque Biz, a light, percussion-led track; Zanna is also known as the voice of Rio’s metro announcements. Swiss-Brazilian group Da Cruz appears with “Nosso País” on Boom Jah Records, combining electronic beats with MPB influences.

Traditional forms play a central role. Ciranda icon Lia de Itamaracá partners with Rio-born singer Daúde on “Florestania” (Selo SESC), a song centered on ecological themes and Afro-Brazilian heritage. São Paulo samba group Grupo Você Vai Se Quiser, joined by guitarist Thiago Bispo, delivers “Pagode de Bacana” (Atlântico Sul / YB Music), rooted in roda culture.

São Paulo experimental collective Abacaxepa presents “Uma Canción em Portunhol” (YB Music), a bilingual piece addressing language and identity through Latin-rock and theatrical performance. Belo Horizonte artist LuDom offers “Tuda Intensa” (Toca Discos), combining indie-pop and samba elements with introspective lyrics.

Composer Ney Marques, now based in the United States, contributes “Echoes of the Jungle” (Flautim 55), which places Amazon-inspired harmonies alongside jazz and ambient references. Songwriter Siso joins pop artist Tiê on “Sabiá Sabiá” (Rosa Flamengo/Tratore), a duet inspired by the bird long associated with Brazilian song.

Southern Brazilian artists Lucas Caram and Nina Nicolaiewsky appear with “Vem Cá” (None/Tratore), an acoustic track that sits between MPB and contemporary folk. Veteran voices Chico César, lyricist Carlos Rennó, Quinteto da Paraíba, and Xangai collaborate on “Uma Defesa da Caatinga” (Tratore), an orchestral piece honoring the Caatinga biome.

Trumpeter and arranger Walmir Gil revisits the Gilberto Gil and João Donato classic “Emoriô” (Tratore), framing it through a brass-forward jazz arrangement. Minas Gerais violeiro Chico Lobo closes the set with “Não Ensaco Essa Viola” (feat. Edu Lobo) on Kuarup, linking rural string traditions with the songwriting legacy of MPB legend Edu Lobo.