Almería To Host European Folk Network Conference in 2026

The European Folk Network has announced that its 2026 conference will take place in Almería, Spain, on Friday, November 13, and Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Fundación Indaliana para la Música y las Artes, known as Clasijazz, will host the two-day event at its venue in the Mediterranean city. The site includes space for plenary sessions, breakout meetings, catering, and live performance.

The program will include speakers, panel discussions, working groups, breakout sessions, and traditional music performances. EFN said registration details, along with hotel and travel information, will follow in the coming days.

In addition, delegates will have access to Clasijazz’s wider cultural setting and to Almería’s local arts scene. Located in Andalusia on Spain’s southern coast, the city is known for its historic center, the Alcazaba fortress, and its ties to cinema, with numerous international films, including famous spaghetti westerns, shot in the surrounding desert area. Almería also supports an active cultural sector, with music, arts, and community projects central to local life.

Clasijazz, founded in 1998, operates as a multidisciplinary cultural center with activities such as live performance, music education, dance, and theater. The organization works at local, national, and international levels and maintains links with European networks and cross-border cultural projects.

EFN recommends that delegates arrive on Thursday, November 12, and leave on Sunday, November 15. The Almería Airport offers both direct and connecting flights, while Granada and Málaga remain alternative options. Rail travel to Almería is also available from Madrid and Barcelona.

Further updates on registration, hotels, and programming will appear soon through the EFN website.