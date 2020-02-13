Artist Profiles

Artist Profiles: Sinkane

Sinkane

Afro-Funk musician Ahmed Gallab, better known as Sinkane, was born in London to Sudanese parents. He grew up in Ohio and currently lives in New York City.

Indie rock fans may know Sinkane from his work playing with groups like Caribou, Yeasayer and Of Montreal. Afrobeat fans know him as the musical director and vocalists for the Atomic Bomb! Band (along with fellow members David Byrne, Money Mark, Damon Albarn, Dev Hynes and others), rediscovering the work of Nigerian funk pioneer William Onyeabor.

On his seventh studio album, 2019’s Dépaysé, (French for “to be removed from one’s habitual surroundings”), and dedicates it to the brave men, women and children fighting against oppression in places like Brazil, Sudan, and all over the world.

Discography:

Color Voice (Emergency Umbrella Records, 2008)
Sinkane (Emergency Umbrella Records, 2009)
Mars (DFA, 2012)
Mean Love (City Slang, 2014)
Life & Livin’ It (City Slang, 2017)
Dépaysé (City Slang, 2019)

