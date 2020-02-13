Intoxicating Rhythms from Guadeloupe, Martinique and Beyond

Various Artists – Cadence Revolution

Various Artists – Cadence Revolution (Strut Records, 2020)

Strut Records is releasing tomorrow the second volume of gratifyingly contagious tropical dance music from the French-speaking Caribbean extracted from the Disques Debs International catalog. Created by Henri Debs in the late 1950s, the label has released hundreds of records, playing an essential role in exposing the creole music of Guadeloupe, Martinique and other parts of the Caribbean to a larger international audience.

The track selection includes irresistible dancefloor music by artists that performed a wide range of musical genres, including Puerto Rican salsa, Haitian compas, Congolese rumba, calypso, jazz, reggae, biguine, quadrille and gwo ka. Vocals are in creole French and Spanish.

The artists include some of the biggest name of the era: Super Combo; Les Vikings; Typical Combo; Guadafrica Combo; Galaxy; Koumbit; Smoke; Les Rapaces; H.W.T. Band; Midnight Groovers; Ti Celeste; Bienveillance Abymienne; Guy Conquette; Edouard Benoît; Rico Et Pi Yo; and Tabou N.2.

Buy Cadence Revolution